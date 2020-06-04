Pat on the back for orthopaedic hospital

For the second year running The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), near Oswestry, has been named as a Quality Data Provider by the National Joint Registry (NJR) – certifying that it has achieved standards related to patient safety and met registry targets.

The NJR monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement operations to improve clinical outcomes for the benefit of patients, clinicians and industry.

The registry also collects high quality orthopaedic data, in order to provide evidence to support patient safety, standards in quality of care, and overall cost effectiveness in joint replacement surgery.

RJAH has been found to have gone above and beyond to share and assess intelligence relating to patient outcomes.

Steve White, medical director at the trust, said: “Improving patient safety is of the upmost importance and something all our staff take very seriously. I would particularly like to pay tribute to Jo Bidmead, pre-op unit manager; and Fiona MacDonald, theatres receptionist; who see the process through from start to finish.

“We fully support the National Joint Registry’s work in facilitating improvement in clinical outcomes and governance for the benefit of joint replacement patients and we’re delighted to be awarded as a NJR Quality Data Provider for the second year running.”

As part of assessments for the Quality Data Provider Award, national quality audits by NJR are undertaken.

These monitor the data completeness and quality within the registry and scored RJAH at 98 per cent, which is seen as an excellent result and well above the 85 per cent target.

Tim Wilton, NJR Medical Director, said: “Congratulations to colleagues at RJAH. The Quality Data Provider Award demonstrates the high standards being met towards ensuring compliance with the NJR and is often a reflection of strong departmental efforts to achieve such status.

“Registry data now provides an important source of evidence for regulators, such as the Care Quality Commission (CQC), to inform their judgements about services, as well as being a fundamental driver to inform improved quality of care for patients.”