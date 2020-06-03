Recruitment opens for health posts

Applications for four governing body positions at Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) are being invited.

As part of the move to create a single CCG for Shropshire, the county’s commissioners are currently looking to fill jointly appointed roles on both CCGs’ Governing Bodies.

David Evans, Joint Accountable Officer for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCGs, said: “We are keen to hear from enthusiastic and talented individuals who can bring to the CCGs a passion to improve services.

“We are looking for people who can draw upon relevant experience to actively challenge and bring objectivity to the decisions of the CCGs and ensure that those decisions put the needs of patients first.”

Alison Smith, Director of Corporate Affairs for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin CCGs, said: “There has never been a more exciting time to help shape how the NHS in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin will work in the future.

“Governing Body members are key appointments for CCGs and individuals in these high profile positions will have the opportunity to demonstrate their leadership skills and make a positive difference."

Each role is expected to be in the region of two to two and a half days per month, for a four year period, and will begin in August 2020.

The roles include: An independent lay member patient and public involvement (PPI) governing body member; an independent lay member primary care governing body member; an independent registered nurse clinical governing body member; a secondary care doctor governing body member.

To find out more about the positions available visit NHS Jobs for an applicant pack which contains full job descriptions and person specifications.

Anyone who wishes to discuss the roles in more detail canntact David Evans at david.evans2@nhs.net or Alison Smith at alison.smith112@nhs.net.