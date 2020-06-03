64 walks up The Wrekin for 64th birthday to raise funds for hospice

Michael Horton, 63, who lives in Wellington and works as the school chaplain at Wrekin College, is exactly half way through his challenge – to walk up the Wrekin every day for 64 days.

The ordained minister wants to commemorate his 64th birthday in style by completing 64 walks up the Wrekin and raise as much money as possible for Severn Hospice, a charity which gives specialist care and support free of charge to families across the region living with an incurable illness.

Michael, who has been at the college for 16 years, was off work for a few months last year battling pneumonia. He spent a week in intensive care and nearly two weeks on constant oxygen and so wanted to take the time during lockdown to get his fitness back as well as helping the vital charity.

"I am just beginning to get to the point where it is not such hard work," he said. "The last few days have been a bit easier, not easy, but easier. I get up and leave the house early, around 6am to do my walk.

One of Michael's daily selfies at the Wrekin summit

"My total is at nearly £5,200 because there are a few little bits of money I haven't banked yet. At Wrekin College every year we do a bit of fundraising and ordinarily, the different houses in the school choose a focus, but this year we decided on only one as a school, and chose Severn Hospice.

"A former headmaster's wife, who happened to be quite a good friend of mine, died of pancreatic cancer last September. So when we were thinking of what we should focus on this year, she was very poorly at the time, and so we went with Severn Hospice, who we have supported before."

As well as this, Michael said one of the first people he ever befriended at Wrekin College sadly had a brain tumour and died soon after he started.

Bosses at Severn Hospice have also expressed their concerns over fundraising events being cancelled, as they rely on donations and support. So Michael said he wanted to continue the school's fundraising, despite all their events being cancelled.

Michael has been taking selfies at the top of the Wrekin as he completes the challenge each day

"We were aiming ideally to get over £20,000 or £25,000 which could pay for a nurse's salary," he explained. "I am on furlough and approaching retirement and while I could stay at home and watch boxsets, I wanted to do something to help me get fit.

"After being off work last year with pneumonia, I can sympathise with people suffering with coronavirus at the moment. So I wanted to make an effort to get back some of the stamina I lost.

"I am retiring as soon as the term ends and wanted to do something for this local community before I leave and move to Suffolk."

To donate to Michael's fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michael-horton8