£15,000 Lottery grant to support mental health charity

Mid & North Powys Mind has received £15,973 from The National Lottery Community Fund’s grant top-up scheme.

It means the charity is able to set-up Zoom peer support groups, expand its wellbeing videos on Facebook Live and expand one to one support that we offer, during these challenging times, thanks to National Lottery players.

Mid & North Powys Mind had already received a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund. The additional money, however, will mean it can meet the costs of its community response to the pandemic.

Mary Griffiths, development manager at the charity, said: “We are very pleased and excited to have received this additional funding from the National Lottery to help us support the mental health and wellbeing needs of our community, at this very difficult time. Thank you players of the National Lottery.”

Over the next six months, the Lottery community fund is prioritising grant applications for community activity related to Covid-19.

Go to find out more visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/wales