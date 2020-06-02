Military marathon rowers raise £700 for SaTH Charity

Flight Lieutenant Ade Peel and Warrant Officer Class 2 Terry O’Brien rowed 42,195 metres (26.2 miles) in under three hours on an indoor rowing machine at RAF Cosford.

The duo raised £701 for SaTH Charity which supports patients, friends, family and staff at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.

Terry said: “Distance always seems harder on the rower because it’s an all over body workout. But having Ade nearby, while sticking to social distancing, along with a decent playlist, kept me going through a tough few hours.

“It’s always nice to raise money for a local charity and I’m sure the likes of Captain, soon to be Sir, Tom Moore have inspired many challenges like this.”

Terry is based at the Battle Back Centre, part of the Lilleshall National Sports Centre, where he helps deliver rehabilitation therapies to wounded service personnel.

However, due to Covid-19, Terry, along with other Battle Back Centre colleagues, has been delivering food, medicines and supplies to vulnerable people in the local area.

Ade is based at Loughborough University where he looks after MOD-sponsored engineering students before they go on to initial officer training courses in the Army, RAF or Royal Navy.

He is currently on loan from the RAF to West Mercia’s Local Resilience Forum where, as a military planner, he helps co-ordinate the multi-agency response to Covid-19 across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.