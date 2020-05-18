Medical help available for bank holiday

Although GP practices will be closed, primary care is open and people that need urgent care or treatment can contact NHS 111.

NHS 111 can be contacted 24 hours a day, either online or by phone. People calling are assessed, given advice, and directed to the appropriate local service.

Anyone with coronavirus symptoms – a high temperature or a new, continuous cough – who needs medical advice, should use the dedicated NHS 111 Covid-19 service online, 111.nhs.uk/COVID-19.

Some Pharmacies will be open on bank holiday Monday – but people are asked to check NHS.uk for details.

The urgent treatment centre at Whitchurch minor injuries unit will be open between 9am and 5pm on Bank Holiday Monday, and in Bridgnorth as normal throughout the weekend and Bank Holiday Monday.

Dr Julian Povey, Chair of NHS Shropshire CCG and local GP, said: “It’s vital that people know that the NHS and primary care is still here for them. NHS staff across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin are working hard to care for patients during the coronavirus outbreak – this will not stop during the bank holiday Monday.

“We would also like to thank everyone who is following social distancing guidance which helps to keep you well, protects others, support the NHS and ultimately saves lives.”

Dr Jo Leahy, Chair of NHS Telford and Wrekin CCG and local GP, said: “It’s important that people do not put off contacting the NHS should they have serious conditions or health concerns over the long weekend. We want to ensure that everyone gets the care they need when they need it.

“If you need medical advice contact the NHS 111 online service, or if you cannot get help online, call 111. If it is a serious life-threatening emergency, call 999.”