New head of health and social care at University Centre Shrewsbury

Professor Debbie Roberts has more than 30 years of experience as a qualified nurse, including five years as a nurse manager at Whitchurch Community Hospital, and 20 years as a nurse academic for universities in Wales and England.

In addition to leading University Centre Shrewsbury’s new adult nursing degree programme, Professor Roberts will oversee UCS’s social work apprenticeship programme, which began in January.

Professor Anna Sutton, provost of UCS, said: “Professor Roberts is a thought leader in nursing education, and we are fortunate she chose us.

"Not only is she a recognised expert in the field of nurse education, she understands the particular needs of our community.

"On top if it all, her passion for nursing is contagious.”

Professor Roberts’ areas of teaching and research expertise includes practice and immersive learning, as well as clinical simulation.

Opportunity

She has a particular interest in linking research, teaching and innovation; ensuring that evidence-based teaching is used within nurse education and relevant research is embedded into the curriculum.

Widely published in the field of nurse education, Professor Roberts has edited a text book and contributed to two others, one of which, Death and Dying (2008), is a core text in nurse education programmes in several countries.

She also has published 30 peer-reviewed articles for international journals with her work often cited by others, indicating the impact of her ideas on teaching and learning internationally.

Professor Roberts has established a wide range of national and international links through her work as an external examiner and on the editorial board of nurse education in practice, as well as scientific co-chair of the 2016 NETNEP global nurse education conference.

In 2019, she was nominated as one of the top 100 women in Wales in the inaugural Welsh Women’s Awards, which celebrate those women who continue to thrive and excel at the forefront of their professions and make meaningful contributions to the country.

Professor Roberts said: “I am excited about the opportunity to create a high level nursing programme in Shropshire.

"My hope is that the students who learn with us, will remain here to service the community and grow their careers in Shropshire.”

The four year, BSc adult nursing with foundation year programme will begin in September, and the three year adult nursing degree programme will begin in September 2021.

Impact

The foundation year allows students who have been out of education or who need to improve their qualifications to upskill and ready themselves to begin the adult nursing programme the following year.

Professor Roberts added: “The foundation year gives you everything you need to confidently succeed throughout the three year nursing programme.

"Nursing is a privileged, tough, and thoroughly rewarding profession.

"At UCS we can give you all the support you need to succeed in this dynamic, evolving profession.”

UCS expects to sign an agreement with the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which oversees the county’s two district hospitals, this month, which will allow the nursing students to have their practice placements across the county.

This summer UCS will build a bespoke simulation suite in Guildhall, the main teaching facility in Frankwell, with programmable mannequins.

An area within the suite will be based on someone’s home to better reflect the changing emphasis of nursing in the community.

Professor Roberts said: “You can see the impact that nursing has on our communities during this pandemic.

"If you ever thought of becoming a nurse, the best profession ever, now is the time.”