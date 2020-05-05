Company thanks for PPE donations

Simon Baynes, MP for Clwyd South said the Ruabon based firm Brother Industries, had given personal protective equipment (PPE) to a number of organisations, including Chirk Hospital, Chirk Pharmacy, Wrexham Maelor A&E, and local nursing homes.

The MP has previously written to workers at the firm’s Vauxhall Industrial Estate plant, thanking them for donating boxes of overshoe protectors and face visors.

Brother Industries usually manufactures electronics and electrical equipment.

Mr Baynes said: "I’m impressed and incredibly grateful to Brother Industries in Ruabon for these donations.

"Thanks to their generosity, local NHS workers and frontline staff at the Maelor, Chirk Surgery and Chirk Court Care Home, and others will be better protected from Covid-19 as they work to keep all of us safe. Chirk Town Councillor Gareth Baines has co-ordinated this process with the recipients of PPE locally and I would like to say a big thank you to him as well.

“This is an excellent example of a local business giving back to the community. And I think it’s right that we thank firms like Brother Industries for going above and beyond and helping our NHS heroes stay safe during the current crisis.”