GPs say bank holiday care available

NHS 111 will be available to contact, and practices will be open across the county during normal opening times on Friday, May 8 – although people may be asked to attend a different practice if they need a face-to-face appointment.

Pharmacies will also be open between 2pm and 5pm, with some planning to open for longer.

Residents are advised to check practice and pharmacy websites for opening times as well as specific arrangements for the May bank holiday.

Also open are Urgent Treatment Centres at the Whitchurch and Bridgnorth Minor Injury Units, which have been temporarily relocated from the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Health bosses at the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) said they are urging people not to hesitate to seek help if they have any health concerns.

Help is available either by calling NHS 111, free from any landline or mobile, by visiting 111.nhs.uk, or contacting GP practices directly. However, people should only attend the premises if they have a pre-booked appointment.

Dr Julian Povey, Chair of Shropshire CCG, said: “If you have any health concerns, please don’t put them off and risk your condition getting worse. Visit NHS 111 online in the first instance or call 111 if you do not have access to the internet.

“The coronavirus outbreak has meant that people are worried about catching the infection from places like GP practices, as well as not wanting to be a burden. However, we want everyone to know the NHS is still here to help.”

Dr Jo Leahy, Chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG, said: “Our NHS colleagues have made huge efforts to deal with coronavirus, but they are also working hard to ensure that patients can safely access essential services.

“From NHS 111 to online and video consultations, we are doing all we can to make sure patients receive the care they need and to feel confident in contacting our services for help.”