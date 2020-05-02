Telford bar worker taking plunge in skydive for Shropshire hospitals

Sarah Rigby, of Oakengates, plans to jump out of a plane at Hinstock, near Market Drayton, on June 26.

She is hoping to raise £1,750 for the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The 45-year-old says PRH has helped members of her family with cancer in the past so the cause is close to her heart.

She has raised more than £1,000 so far through pledges made directly, and donations via an online fundraising page.

The mother-of-one, who works at The Bell and Winking Frog pubs in Shifnal, said: "It's something I've always wanted to do.

"I'm really excited about going up, although a bit worried about the landing.

"I've always struggled with my hips but I've just had a new one.

"Now I've got the new one I'm doing very well. There's nothing holding me back."

She thanked everyone who has donated so far, adding: "People have been very generous.

"If I can reach that £1,750 mark I will be over the moon."

To support Sarah visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-rigby74?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=sarah-rigby74&utm_campaign=pfp-email&utm_term=d9a94093f15043cc9ffb2d2571b586d5