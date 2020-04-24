Survey gathering views on dental services in Telford and Wrekin

Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin is asking people to complete a survey exploring patients’ overall experiences of using dental practices.

The group wants to capture people’s general experiences, focusing on appointments, staffing, environment, treatment and care and any key issues within the service.

Anyone interested in taking part will not have their personal details shared or be identifiable and they will not be asked to disclose which dental practice they are registered to.

The survey is available online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/GNNBNLG

To receive a paper copy of the survey, call 01952 739540 or email telford.admin@healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk

Once completed, people can drop it into the group's main office at Meeting Point House, Southwater Square, Telford or freepost: RTET-YBYS-THGU.