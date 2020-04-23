Telford teenager hoping to follow in mother’s nursing footsteps

Health and social care student Jeumari Ayson, 17, is one of just a handful of male students on the current Telford College course.

The former Hadley Learning Community student said: “I’ve joined the level two health and social care course with the intention of progressing onto level three, then going onto university to study nursing.

“I want to be a nurse supporting surgeons in the operating theatre.

"I find it fascinating and I am focused on making this my career.

“My mother is a nurse, and she’s always influenced me.

"I love hearing her stories about nursing, and helping children and adults to get better - I get a great deal of motivation from this.

“I know nursing isn’t an easy career, but I am committed to it.”

To any other male considering a career in health and social care on a Telford College course, Jeumari, from Hadley, Telford, said: “Do it. We learn so much about lots of different subjects including policy, rules and regulations, care companies, management and skills development.

“It’s easy to start in health and social care and develop a wide range of transferable skills.

“Career opportunities are endless with the qualifications from these Telford College courses, including social working, teaching, and youth working.”

Tutor Claire Osborn said: “Jeumari is a hard worker and very academically capable.

"He’s a quiet member of the group who gets his head down without distraction, and that shows in his assignment work.”