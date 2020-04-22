Law firm welcomes trust's action over Shropshire maternity inquiry

The team working on the Ockenden review is now contacting the families whose details have been passed on by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

The inquiry has contacted them this week to seek permission for their experiences to be included in the inquiry into maternity care at the trust.

Their cases were identified following a review of maternity care from 2007 to 2018 by NHS Improvement, supported by SaTH.

The total number of cases now linked to the inquiry, led by senior midwife Donna Ockenden, stands at 1,170.

Law firm Irwin Mitchell is working with some of the families who say they have suffered as a result of failings in maternity care at SaTH.

Tim Annett, a specialist lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, who is representing families connected to the Ockenden review, said: “We know from speaking to our existing clients that those families involved will be extremely worried to have received these letters and understandably will now have a number of concerns and questions.

“While nothing can make up for what has happened we welcome the fact that the hospital trust has referred these cases for potential review itself, that the families are being asked for their views, and that there is a commitment to sharing a final report.

“It’s now vital that these families receive the care and support they may need to get through this difficult time.”

The inquiry was launched in 2017 following the efforts of Rhiannon and Richard Stanton Davies, whose daughter Kate died shortly after birth in 2009, and Kayleigh and Colin Griffiths, whose daughter Pippa died shortly after birth in 2016.

A leaked report into the inquiry last year revealed a catalogue of concerns and that dozens of babies and mothers are thought to have died or been left disabled due to poor care at SaTH, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

The trust says it is continuing to work with the independent review and has listened to feedback.

Families can contact Donna Ockenden and her team by calling 01243 786993 or emailing maternityreview@donnaockenden.com

Anyone who wants to get in touch should do so by the end of May.