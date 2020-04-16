Telford mum's maternity bracelet to help pregnant women around the world

Louise Macleod, a 32-year-old NHS worker, came up with the idea for the ASKA maternity movement bracelet as an easy way to monitor her baby’s daily movements when she was pregnant with her son.

Using her love of crafting, Louise created a beaded bracelet with a loop she could move along the beads to record each time she felt her baby move.

Eighteen months after her son was born, she started working as the maternity voices partnership coordinator for Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) and became involved in a local campaign to raise awareness of the importance of women being aware of their babies’ movements in the womb.

This gave Louise the opportunity to develop her idea to help pregnant women in the county.

Louise Macleod (right), pictured with mum-to-be Katie Franks last year

Louise said: "This has been a really great project to be involved in, and I'm really pleased that my small idea will hopefully help hundreds of women to have successful pregnancies, and reassure and support them during this time.

"It’s amazing to think that that my love of handicrafts could one day lead to such a fantastic project."

The production of the bracelet has been supported by the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Local Maternity System (LMS) along with Davidov London, experts in crafting handmade pieces of jewellery.

Funded by the LMS, 1,000 prototype bracelets were given to expectant mums under the local health trust’s care during August last year as a trial.

With overwhelming positive feedback and glowing reviews, the ASKA maternity movement bracelet was given official local NHS approval in November.

The new bracelet collection features three different designs, each made up of natural gemstones.

Every bracelet includes a white freshwater pearl to signify where to start the monitoring each morning and a sterling silver or gold-plated charm, which can be engraved with the baby’s name, or mum-to-be initials.

Natasha Davidov, general manager of Davidov London, said: “I am extremely proud that we have been given the opportunity to contribute to such an important cause.

"Our company’s mission is to provide empowerment, reassurance and confidence to women and to further support the Government’s drive to reduce the rate of stillbirths in England.

"It has been decided that a percentage of the proceeds raised from ASKA maternity movement bracelet sales will be given back to further support NHS Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group’s initiative.

"It is important, now more than ever, to be able to help each other.

"In support of the launch, we will be giving away 100 ASKA maternity movement bracelets to future mums in UK via our website.”

The bracelet is launching across the UK in nursery and baby retailers and online for £30.

For more information visit askamaternitymovementbracelet.com

Expectant mothers can find out more about monitoring their baby’s movements at tommys.org.uk