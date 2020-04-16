Another county coronavirus death confirmed

NHS England confirmed that the person had died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust – the 52nd patient to die with the virus at the trust since the outbreak began.

Two patients have also previously died and tested positive for the virus at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry, taking the total to have died at county hospitals to 54.

The latest figures show another 740 people have died in English hospitals.

The total deaths in hospitals in England, Wales, and Scotland now stands at 13,670.

NHS England said that 40 of the 740 patients had no known underlying health condition, the youngest of which was 45.