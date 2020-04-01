£50,000 available to Shropshire groups helping with coronavirus crisis

The National Emergency Trust, launched by the British Red Cross and supported by the Duke of Cambridge, has released its first phase of cash.

The money is being distributed by the Community Foundation in Shropshire, and is initially offering small grants of up to £1,000 which can be finalised within 48 hours.

A spokesman for the foundation said the charity wanted to target not just existing charities and voluntary groups which were helping communities, but also new groups created in recent weeks during this time of national emergency.

Steve Adams, chief executive of The Community Foundation, said: “Our aim is to support as many people as possible and so we encourage smaller applications. In doing so we can fast-track applications for less than £1,000 and, in many instances, forward the funds within 48 hours. Such distribution timescales are unprecedented.

“There are lots of examples of brilliant work being done by inspiring people, particularly coming so soon after the floods which had such an impact on the county.

"You could be an existing foodbank that needs more help in deliveries. You could be a brand new community group looking after the elderly and isolated and need support collecting essential items. You could be a cafe that has closed but is using up stock and distributing meals to key workers. If you have been helping, we want to hear from you."

Organisations are invited to contact The Community Foundation by telephone on 01743 295900 to apply.

Mr Adams added that the National Emergencies Trust had collaborated with many charities and other bodies to raise and distribute money and support those who were affected at the time of a domestic disaster.

He said the £50,000 was just the first phase of the scheme, and that more money would follow.

"People often find it difficult to know who to turn to in the tragic aftermath of a national emergency," he said. "On behalf of the trust locally we will be there as a single point of contact to apply for help with a simple application process.

"We will ensure the financial awards can be made to those needing support quickly and efficiently, avoiding the bureaucracy to help use money more effectively."