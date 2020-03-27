Telford charity seeks volunteers to help tackle coronavirus crisis

Stay, which is based at Meeting Point House at Southwater, has set up Telford Covid-19 Support Network which will provide support to people across the borough,

The charity is looking volunteers to perform tasks such as delivering food parcels and collecting medication. People with administrative skills are also being sought.

Chief executive Terry Gee said the charity already had a strong band of volunteers, but added that demand was growing steadily.

"Luckily, so is the help and support of the kind people of Telford and Wrekin, so we are asking those who are well and willing to register with us on the Stay website, to get help out to those in most need," he added.

To get involved, please see the website staytelford.co.uk/news-style-blog/covid-19-community-action-and-support/