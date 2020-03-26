Shropshire hospital receptionist crowned health hero for service with a smile

Val Taylor, who works in the radiology department at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, took this month's accolade.

She was March’s winner of the award which is presented to unsung heroes at the hospital, who are nominated by their colleagues for going the extra mile.

She was nominated by Louise Arnold, imaging quality manager and MRI/CT radiographer, who said: “Val greets most of our patients who are attending hospital for an x-ray or imaging appointment.

“She is always smiling, professional and polite which as the first point of contact in the department, makes a real difference to patient experience.

“Also, as a radiographer, I notice the difference this makes as the patients already feel comfortable and settled which hopefully means the examination will go well.

“I know I speak on behalf of the whole department when I say we would be lost without her.”

Val was presented a certificate, badge and box of fruit and vegetables from Shrewsbury-based company Box of Goodness, which also has a stall in the RJAH main entrance.

She said: “I am very shocked but really pleased to be the latest winner of the health hero award.

“A huge thank you to Louise for nominating me, I had no idea I was so popular.

“Working on the front reception desk can be very challenging at times, however we all try to smile and help the patients as much as we can as the first point of contact.”

Her award was presented to her by Kerry Robinson, director of performance, improvement and organisational development, who said her recognition was a reminder of the important role non-clinical staff play in caring for patients.

She said: “Val really is on the frontline – she is often the first person our patients have any interaction with when they come to radiology. It’s important she leaves a positive impression on them as that will have an impact on their experience with us.

“It’s great to hear her colleagues talk about her in such glowing terms and I was delighted to present her with the health hero award for March – she is a very worthy winner.”