New measures put in place for Shropshire hospital trust's board meetings

Ben Reid, chairman of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said the board's leadership role is "extremely important", especially during the coronavirus crisis.

Conference calling and new technology will be used to ensure that board members working from home or socially isolating will not need to attend in person and can participate effectively, remotely.

A new report to the board, outlining the measures, says its agenda will be reduced to "key matters", with no meeting lasting longer than two hours.

While social distancing is recommended, members of the public will not be admitted to the board meeting.

The public will still be invited to submit questions, and minutes of the meetings will be posted on the trust website.

In the report, Mr Reid said: "We are living and working in the most challenging of times as we try to plan for and deal with the ever-changing implications of the current coronavirus / Covid-19 pandemic.

"The trust board’s ‘leadership’ role is extremely important, especially at this time.

"I am keen to ensure that the governance arrangements around the trust’s board and committees are managed in a way which is proportionate to the current and worsening circumstances with which we are faced, recognise the national/regional guidance on social contacts, and take due account of our legal responsibilities for the effective management of a public organisation."

Other measures will also be brought in for other committees.

They will be in place for the foreseeable future and will be reviewed on a monthly basis.

It is understood that plans are being made to live stream future meetings, but the technology to allow that to happen is not yet in place.

Members of the public are being encouraged not to attend the board meeting on Thursday.