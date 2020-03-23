Shropshire hospital board meeting to be held remotely as public urged not to attend

Members of the public have been urged not to attend in order to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Some members of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust's board will still attend in person, with the meeting being moved from Telford's Princess Royal Hospital to the Shropshire Conference Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Plans are being made to live stream future meetings, but the technology to allow that to happen is not yet in place.

Members of the public can submit up to two questions about items on the agenda only by noon on Wednesday by emailing sath.communicationsteam@nhs.net These will then be discussed at the meeting and answers will be included in the minutes.

The communications team is also planning to live tweet the meeting from the SaTH Twitter account @sathNHS using the hashtag #sathBoard

Ben Reid, trust chairman, said: “We are committed to conducting our business in an open and transparent way. However, in these incredibly unusual times, we are asking people not to attend our board meeting.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to help reduce the spread of this virus.

"Everything that is discussed will be available in the minutes from the meeting and we are happy to take submitted questions based on the board agenda.”