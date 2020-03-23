Fund helps Midlands Air Ambulance get ahead with new helmets

The HELP Appeal, which is the only charity in the country that funds hospital and air ambulance helipads, has funded the 54 aircrew flight helmets.

Historically, the flight doctors and critical care paramedics at MAAC would predominantly share the flight helmets, which are used in flight as protection and to aid both communications in the helicopter, and with the ground control team.

The previous helmets were several years old and were due to be replaced, or go through an extensive servicing programme.

The new helmets, which cost £1,800 each, are now being widely used by the team.

Ian Roberts, air operations manager for MAAC, said: “There was a significant need to replace the old flight helmets, and this would not have been achieved without the significant investment by the HELP Appeal.

"The new helmets are comfortable for the aircrew, protect hearing and aid our vitally important in flight communications about the incidents the team go to.

“In addition, we are always looking at ways to future-proof our service, which is why we have selected helmets that are compatible with night vision goggles, as we further investigate the demand and capabilities of flying at night.”

Robert Bertram, chief executive of the HELP Appeal, added: “The MAAC deserves the very best equipment to help them perform to the highest standard – a must when someone’s life is at stake.

"We knew the huge impact our donation would make, so we didn’t hesitate in providing the £100,000 needed. This is an exciting string to our funding bow as we continue to branch out in funding air ambulance equipment, while remaining fully committed to funding over 40 helipad projects in the future across the local region and beyond.”

For more information on MAAC, visit midlandsairambulance.com or follow the organisation on social media.

The HELP Appeal relies solely on charitable donations and does not receive any government funding or money from the National Lottery.

For more information on the charity visit helpappeal.org.uk or call 0800 3898 999.