Farm attraction closes

Park Hall Countryside Experience in Oswestry, which was due to stage a First World War event this weekend, has closed, although it will still be open for schools that have already booked visits.

Owners Richard Powell and Martyn Hughes said they would extend the terms of customers who pay by annual membership fee to compensate.

They said they had taken the decision with a heavy heart, but did not want to add to the burden of those who worked in the NHS.

They hoped to reschedule the First World War: Life in the Trenches event for September.