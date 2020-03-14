Petition launched calling for Government to fund new hospital between Telford and Shrewsbury

Tobias Haynes, of Sutton Hill,Telford, has launched the online petition and says it reflects a sensible compromise to Future Fit which can serve the interests of people in all of Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reaffirmed the decision to place Shropshire's emergency centre in Shrewsbury but said Princess Royal Hospital in Telford will also be given an 'A&E Local'.

Health campaigners have called for a rethink of the plans after the strategic outline case for Future Fit was leaked in December showing the cost of the original plans have spiralled from £312 million to almost £500m.

Inflation and other adjustments have been held responsible for the rise.

There have been calls for other ideas to be explored, including a brand new hospital between Shrewsbury and Telford.

The petition supports this and says the Government needs to provide funding.

It states: "This petition calls on the Government to provide funding and the go-ahead for the building of a new hospital off the M54 motorway between Shrewsbury and Telford capable of providing accident and emergency services for the entirety of Shropshire and Mid Wales.

"The Future Fit hospital reconfiguration project has proved controversial and has been inundated with challenge.

"There have been reports of a leaked document revealing that the initial estimated cost of £312m for the reconfiguration has risen to £498m.

"An end is nowhere to be seen; meanwhile there is growing tension and unease between neighbouring communities and A&E services in Shropshire are at breaking point.

"This solution is ideal, making sense geographically and will put an end to uncertainty."

If it reaches 10,000 signatures, the Government will have to respond to the petition and at 100,000 signatures, it would be considered for debate in parliament.

Under the Future Fit plans, PRH will also take over responsibility for planned care and will lose its consultant-led women and children's services.

Earlier this month health scrutiny councillors vented their frustration after being told the first draft of the business case for Future Fit will not be made public until it is signed off by NHS bosses.

David Evans, joint accountable officer for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups, said the strategic outline case for the hospitals shake-up scheme has to pass an assurance process and be approved by NHS England and NHS Improvement.

He told a meeting of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council's joint health overview and scrutiny committee that it could not be made public beforehand and currently there was no known date of when it would be signed off.

The petition can be signed at petition.parliament.uk/petitions/300309