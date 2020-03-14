Coronavirus patients die in Wolverhampton and Chester as UK death toll doubles

All of the patients were over 60 and some had underlying health conditions, NHS England said.

Men in their 80s being treated at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, the Countess of Chester and City Hospital in Birmingham were among those who died.

The other patients were being cared for in Buckinghamshire, Leicester, Barts, London and north Middlesex.

Meanwhile the number of positive tests for coronavirus in the UK rose from 798 on Friday to 1,140 on Saturday, with two new patients in Powys among the new cases.

That means there are now five confirmed coronavirus patients in Powys and three in Shropshire.

Elderly men from Wolverhampton and Chester are among 10 new coronavirus deaths confirmed today.

The UK death toll has risen from 11 to 21 in one day, while the number of confirmed cases has risen from 798 to 1,140.

Two more cases have been confirmed in Powys, bringing the total to five.

Shropshire's third case was confirmed on Friday but no new numbers have been released today.

The UK is set to ban mass gatherings after the Government's response was criticised.

Donald Trump has said the UK could be added to the list of European countries included in the US travel ban.

The London Marathon, scheduled to take place on April 26, has been postponed until October 4.

Premier League and Football League among long list of sporting tournaments put on hold.

Apple has closed all of its stores outside China.

Jet2 has cancelled all flights to Spain, where the death toll has reached 120

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said: "I am sorry to confirm 10 further patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 in England have died.

"All 10 individuals were in the at risk groups. I understand this increase in the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 will be a cause for concern for many.

"The public should know every measure we are taking is seeking to save lives and protect the most vulnerable.

If you have: a new continuous cough OR a high temperature (37.8 degrees or higher), you should stay at home for 7 days. Read more here on how best to protect yourself and others whilst staying at home: https://t.co/P5Ch222CYT pic.twitter.com/LsLU9wWqBL — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 14, 2020

"Every single one of us has a role to play in achieving this. If you have a new continuous cough or high temperature, please stay at home for seven days."

Including the two in Powys, 22 new cases were confirmed in Wales today bringing the total number of Welsh cases to 60.

Dr Chris Williams, incident director for the coronavirus outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "The process of identifying and contacting close contacts of the new cases is under way, and we are taking all appropriate actions to protect the public's health.

"All patients are being managed in clinically appropriate settings based on the assessment of a specialist infectious disease consultant."

Events cancelled

A long list of major events have now been cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus, despite the UK government not yet banning mass gatherings.

Shrewsbury 10k run is set to go ahead on Sunday, with organisers saying they are following government advice, but other events in the region have been pulled.

The inaugural Welshpool 10k, which was set to take runners through the town centre and the grounds of Powis Castle, should have taken place on March 29 but has now been postponed.

Organiser Alan Lewis said: "Due to fears for public safety with the growing number of coronavirus cases in the UK, the Welshpool 10k will be postponed to a new date in the future. We will now work with the relevant partners to identify a new and suitable date for our race.

"As you can imagine we are extremely sad about this situation but the safety of the runners, volunteers and local community is the most important part of our event."

Meanwhile the Proms in the Park due to be held at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry on May 23 has also been cancelled. The centre said the decision had been taken in conjunction with the Wrexham Symphony Orchestra and other partners.

"It is a large gathering with people seated in close proximity and it was felt best we ensure safety at such an uncertain period. Our visitors' peace of mind and best interests must be prioritised," chairman Clive Knowles said.

"Tickets, which were to have raise money for the NHS, can be refunded.

"Anyone wishing to decline the refund and help us to support the NHS at this time can do so. All money raised through non-refunded tickets sales will be passed to the NHS."

Emergency measures

The first person in the UK to die after being diagnosed with coronavirus was announced on March 5, and Saturday's announcement of 10 deaths is by far the largest number of deaths announced on a single day in the UK since the outbreak took hold.

It comes as plans get under way to ban mass gatherings from next week as the Government looks to implement more extreme measures in the fight against Covid-19.

Boris Johnson had faced criticism for not taking such actions, despite similar steps being taken by other European countries as the pandemic worsens.

Emergency legislation bringing in beefed-up powers will be published next week and there could also be a move towards more people working from home, a Whitehall source said.

Meanwhile, a newborn baby in England who has tested positive for coronavirus is likely to be one of the world's youngest patients with the disease.

The infant and its mother both tested positive at a north London hospital and staff who had contact with the pair have been advised to self-isolate.

Care minister Helen Whately said the evidence was that children were less at risk compared to older people or those with underlying health conditions.

"But my thoughts are completely with the family of the baby because it must be truly really worrying when you have a newborn baby that's ill," she told ITV News.

Other developments in the spread of Covid-19 include:

WHO said Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic and Donald Trump indicated he might add the UK to a list of countries facing a US travel ban

Jet2 planes from the UK to Spain turned back in mid-air as the airline announced it was cancelling all flights to the country

The largest education union in Europe has written to the Prime Minister asking for full disclosure over his decision not to shut schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wales rose by 22, bringing the total to 60

Apple said it was closing all its stores outside China

Meanwhile, the UK's approach to developing "herd immunity" against Covid-19 has been called into question by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Spokeswoman Margaret Harris said not enough is known about the science of the coronavirus, and that while "theories" can be talked about, the current situation requires "action".

On Friday, the UK's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said it is hoped the Government's approach to tackling coronavirus will create a "herd immunity" to the disease.