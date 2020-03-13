Third case of coronavirus confirmed in Shropshire

The Shropshire case, involving an adult patient who had returned from an infected area, was confirmed in the Shropshire Council local authority area this afternoon.

Health chiefs say it is not related to the previous two confirmed cases diagnosed earlier this week.

There have been no cases yet reported in the Telford and Wrekin area.

It comes as chief medical officers have now raised the risk to the UK from moderate to high.

Shropshire Council says it is working with health colleagues, Public Health England and partners to do everything possible to stop the virus spreading and ensure people are protected.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “We can confirm a third case has tested positive for Covid-19 within Shropshire Council local authority area.

"This is not linked to the first two cases.

"As with the first two cases, this is a case in an adult who had returned from an infected area."

She said as of 2.30pm this afternoon there were no known cases of coronavirus in staff or pupils at any childcare or education setting in the Shropshire Council area.

Ms Robinson added: "Should the situation change and there becomes a need for people to take additional measures to prevent the spreading of coronavirus, specific instructions will be disseminated widely, and available online.

“Parents and carers can continue with their regular childcare arrangements until specifically told otherwise by the childcare provider or Public Health England.”

It comes as drive-through testing centres were due to open in Shrewsbury and Telford this week, but officials say this will no longer happen.

The third Covid-19 case in Powys was confirmed as having been diagnosed this morning.

Urgent cases

The latest figures from the Department of Health say there are now 798 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, 208 more than yesterday.

Arwystli Group Medical Practice in Llanidloes said: "Due to a confirmed Covid-19 case in the practice area we (Llanidloes Medical Practice) will only be seeing urgent cases today.

"If you feel it is urgent for today please contact the surgery and we will organise a call back on the triage list.

"If you are having any flu like symptoms then please self-isolate for seven days.

"Llys Meddyg Surgery (Caersws) will be closed all day today as originally planned."

A further 13 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 38.

Dr Robin Howe, incident director for the Covid-19 outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "All patients are being managed in clinically appropriate settings based on the assessment of a specialist infectious disease consultant.

"Public Health Wales is working with our partners in the Welsh Government, the wider NHS in Wales, and others now that we have entered the delay phase of the UK Coronavirus action plan.

"This is now not just an attempt to contain the disease, as far as possible, but to delay its spread.”

NHS bosses locally say that they are preparing a number of "practical solutions" as the outbreak is likely to spread more widely.

A spokesperson for NHS said: “As the chief medical officer has warned, NHS services will come under pressure as the outbreak spreads more widely and so it is only right we are preparing a number of practical solutions to respond.

"Last week, guidance was sent out across the NHS to help local services to prepare so patients can get the care they need which remains the priority for hardworking staff and advice will continue to be updated.”

The latest guidance issued by the Government is that anyone with symptoms of Covid-19, however mild, should not leave their home for seven days from when the symptoms started.

If symptoms worsen during home isolation or are no better after seven days, people are asked to contact NHS 111 online.

Anyone without internet access is asked to call NHS 111 and for a medical emergency dial 999.

Visit gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-stay-at-home-guidance/stay-at-home-guidance-for-people-with-confirmed-or-possible-coronavirus-covid-19-infection for more information.