Coronavirus updates: Premier League and EFL games postponed, financial markets volatile and Government response criticised

The UK today faced an unprecedented modern-day challenge as the pressure of dealing with COVID-19 begins to stretch services.

As of 9am on Thursday, 590 people have tested positive a leap from 456 cases 24 hours earlier.

The move came as two more deaths were announced in British hospitals, taking the number to 10.

These included cases in Dudley and Wolverhampton.

Key updates:

The number of people who have tested positive for the virus in the UK rose to 596 while the death toll is 10.

The Premier League and EFL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April 3.

In addition Wolves' Europa League second-leg tie against Olympiacos at Molineux has been postponed after UEFA called off all games and Champions League next week.

The FTSE 100 closed down by more than 10% on Thursday as fears over Covid-19 sparked the index’s worst bloodbath since 1987, while markets fell in Asia on Friday.

The World Health Organisation said it was “deeply concerned” some countries were not handling the pandemic with “the level of political commitment needed to control it”.

The Electoral Commission recommended local elections in May be postponed.

New measures to delay the spread of coronavirus in the UK have come into full force today as officials tackle what Boris Johnson has called the “worst health crisis in a generation”.

Up to 10,000 people are thought to be infected with Covid-19 already and, in a stark warning to the public, the Mr Johnson said families will continue to “lose loved ones before their time” as the outbreak worsens.

