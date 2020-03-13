Coronavirus drive-through testing starts in Shropshire as UK measures are stepped up

People suspected of contracting the illness were yesterday being directed to a makeshift clinic in Shrewsbury.

Only people calling NHS111 were being referred to be seen at the appointment-only testing centres. Health chiefs emphasised anyone turning up without a referral would not be seen.

Another was set to be made available in the Telford area from tomorrow - although new measures announced yesterday said that testing will now only focus on identifying people with the virus in hospital.

In Shrewsbury, the Women's World Tour tennis tournament due to start later this month, has been postponed until later this year, after the International Tennis Federation suspended all events until April 20.

Next month's Shropshire Kids Festival Telford has been postponed until next February.

It comes as new measures were introduced to stem the crisis, with the number of cases nationally jumping significantly to 590.

The UK last night moved on to the next stage of its response to the coronavirus outbreak as experts and politicians accepted it could no longer be contained.

The move came as two more deaths were announced in British hospitals, taking the number to 10.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned the crisis would deepen, adding: “Many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time.”

He urged everyone to protect older relatives who are more vulnerable.

People with coronavirus symptoms, including a persistent cough or temperature, were yesterday told to self-isolate for seven days.

They should only call NHS111 if their symptoms deteriorate.

Mr Johnson said the real figure for those infected is likely to up to 10,000, adding: “We’re going to need to mobilise millions of people to help and support each other.

He said schools would remain open for now as the advice is that closures could increase the risk of spread among families. Sporting events could be cancelled in future, not because they create a danger but because they use up public resources that may be needed to tackle the crisis.

Universal household isolation is not advised yet, but could come later.

A suspension of local, mayoral and police commissioner elections in May is also likely.