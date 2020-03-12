Shropshire health bosses urge smokers to quit

Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) is encouraging them to take a deep breath and make the decision to give up smoking for good.

Dr Julian Povey, chair of Shropshire CCG said: “Stopping smoking is the single best thing a smoker can do for their health.

"Smoking is the biggest cause of preventable deaths in England, accounting for nearly 80,000 deaths each year.

"One in two smokers will die from a smoking-related disease.

“However, it’s good to know that no matter how long you’ve smoked for, no matter how many cigarettes you smoke a day, your health will start to improve as soon as you quit.”

Dr Jo Leahy, chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG, said: “Twenty minutes after you quit smoking, your heart rate a blood pressure will return to normal, two to three days later your sense of smell and taste will improve, and one year on your risk of having a heart attack will be halved.

“Not smoking will also improve your skin, teeth and breath, allow you to breathe more easily, have more energy and feel less stressed, as well as saving you money.

"The average smoker will save £128 a month or £1,500 a year by not smoking.”

Many smokers want to quit but aren't sure about the best way to go about it.

Patients in Telford can access face-to-face support through Telford & Wrekin Council’s smoking cessation service.

These appointments are free and are run from several different locations across the region.

You can find out more at telford.gov.uk/info/20087/healthy_telford/687/healthy_lifestyles

Patients in Shropshire can access online support to quit smoking through Healthy Shropshire.

Visit healthyshropshire.co.uk/topics/stop-smoking/quit-smoking/support

The NHS also offers advice and support on stopping smoking.

NHS SmokeFree has resources to help you quit, including a personal quit plan creator, a free app and support in the form of emails and texts.

Visit the SmokeFree website for more information.