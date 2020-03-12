Shropshire health bosses issue advice on child head injuries

Head injuries are one of the most common reasons children are seen by medical professionals.

To help parents access medical advice easily, Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) have created an information pack.

It includes the warning signs to look out for and a set of frequently asked questions that people can use to assess the severity of their child’s illness.

They also list the actions people should take in response to the different symptoms their child may have.

This advice forms part of a wider campaign which aims to help parents and carers tackle ‘The Big 6’, the most common childhood illnesses.

Dr Julian Povey, chairman of Shropshire CCG, said: “Head injuries can often be treated at home if your child isn’t showing any serious symptoms.

“If your child remains conscious, is interacting with you normally and has been sick – but only once – you do not need to seek urgent medical advice.

"You should treat any cuts and bruises and give paracetamol if your child has a headache.

Advertising

"Parents, or carers, if concerned or unsure are encouraged to ring 111 for advice.”

Dr Jo Leahy, chairwoman of Telford and Wrekin CCG, said: “This advice sheet is a really useful resource for parents and carers.

"By making use of this resource you will ensure you’re taking the right steps if your child bumps their head.”

The information pack can be downloaded from the Shropshire CCG website or from the Telford and Wrekin CCG website.