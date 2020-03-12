Shropshire 12-hour A&E trolley waits fall but are worst in country for third month in a row

The latest NHS England figures, published today, show 187 patients waited more than 12 hours on trolleys in February, while 1,572 patients faced a trolley wait of more than four hours.

The 12-hour breaches at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) have more than halved since January, when 411 patients were affected.

The time covers the period when a decision has been made to admit a patient to admission.

The number of people facing waits of more than 12 hours last month was a lot higher when compared with February last year, when 12 patients were affected.

The figures for last month show that 10,945 patients attended the A&E departments at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, with 63.2 per cent treated and then discharged, admitted or transferred within four hours.

The topic was also discussed by Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group's board yesterday, with health bosses saying RSH had continued to see a number of 12-hour trolley wait breaches this month.

Dr Julie Davies, director of performance at Shropshire CCG, told the board: "We saw a significant increase in December and January.

"The numbers did come down in February but there still have been 12-hour breaches in Royal Shrewsbury in March, but the numbers are reducing.

"Certainly from the CCG point of view, we are pushing the trust as hard as we can.

"There remains a concern I think that we may well have normalised some of that, we are certainly keen to make sure that's not the case; that this absolutely should be by exception."

She said that message has been supported by NHS England and NHS Improvement.

Dr Davies added: "We were concerned about the level in January considering actually the relative demand dropped in January, and yet we still had a significant number of 12-hour trolley breaches.

"We saw that position improve in February, although demand did increase slightly.

"The hospitals seem to be managing better at Princess Royal; the vast majority of the 12-hour breaches, I think all bar one month to date in March, have all been at RSH again."

She said the cause of the breaches has been put down to issues in capacity, as well as systems and processes.

A report to the CCG board said desktop reviews of patient records have been introduced to assess any "delayed harm" experienced during their hospital stay as a result of extended trolley waits.

The CCG's quality team is also making regular visits to both hospitals.

SaTH has been asked for a comment.