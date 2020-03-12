Scheme to help vulnerable people launched by health workers in Bridgnorth amid coronavirus fears

As the first case of the COVID-19 virus in Shropshire is confirmed and supermarkets are ransacked for their toilet roll and hand sanitiser, volunteers are preparing to help at risk residents afraid to leave the house.

The support is being offered by health workers at the town's medical practice and can be used to deliver essential food and sanitary supplies.

The aid is being offered to those who may be considered vulnerable or elderly and are not self-isolating or in quarantine, but are concerned about leaving the house.

A statement released by Bridgnorth Hospital, said: "If you are concerned about going out and are not self-isolating or in quarantine, we have a small number of volunteers who can visit our most vulnerable patients/collect shopping etc, subject to availability."

It comes as schools throughout Bridgnorth are also preparing for widespread disruption.

While official advice is for educational establishments to remain open, schools have already been postponing trips and organising alternative ways to teach away from school premises.

About 50 pupils from Bridgnorth Endowed School had been set to visit north Italy in April, while other pupils were preparing for a war centenary trip to France and Belgium this month.

Vikki Dober, school spokeswoman, said: "We're constantly monitoring and reviewing the situation.

"The journey for the centenary trip was rerouted and again we're monitoring the advice we're given daily by the Department for Education.

"We're doing extra cleans and we also have a platform, although there's no evidence that schools will close, that allows students to work from home."

Last week government officials created a coronavirus helpline for school staff and leaders to help manage the spread of the disease.

The latest developed comes as the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Shropshire was this week announced.

Confirmed as being located in Shropshire Council's authority area, the patient had recently travelled back to England from Italy, Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group's board was told on Tuesday.

Shropshire Community NHS Trust also said it was carrying out home and community testing and was setting up ‘drive-through’ testing centres across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

Bridgnorth's MP Philip Dunne previously warned of the possible effects the coronavirus could have on Bridgnorth and other areas in south Shropshire which have a considerably higher proportion of elderly and vulnerable people.

The Tory MP said he had met with the country's chief medical officer an "unprecedented" amount of times over the last week.

For more information on using Bridgnorth Hospital support, contact care coordinator Zoe Clarke on 01746713944.