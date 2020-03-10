More than 200 people tested for coronavirus in Shropshire

But despite every effort to prevent the spread of the potentially deadly virus, Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said it is inevitable it will come to the county, and probably before the end of March.

More than 200 people have been tested through a home visiting service or through the testing pods at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, but so far all the tests have come back negative.

It comes as the first case of cornavirus has been confirmed in Herefordshire, just 24 hours after someone test positive in Wolverhampton. There have been 319 cases confirmed across the UK.

Dr Julian Povey, chair for NHS Shropshire CCG, said: "We know the numbers tested will increase dramatically.

"We've had no positive test results. Some of the results are coming back Influenza A, Influence B and respiratory syncytial virus. The normal things you'd see this time of year, giving you bad colds.

Delay

"But we will start seeing people start testing positive for coronavirus. The current plan to contain it and the next stage to delay it is to slow that speed of the illness going though the community so there is more time for treatment to be developed, vaccinations to be developed and to get out of this wintery type season when there's flu and other respiratory illnesses."

The home visiting service was started on Friday, when there was one test carried out. There were a further four people tested on Saturday and five on Sunday.

About 200 people have been tested through the pods at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The county's health bosses are having twice weekly meetings over coronavirus and almost daily conference calls about the latest information.

Figures for ambulance handover times and trolley waits have improved over recent months, but the threat of coronavirus could make things difficult again.

David Evans, chief officer of Telford & Wrekin CCG, said: "You will always see some peaks and troughs in ambulance handover times and trolley waits. We saw some exceptionally high demand in the run up to Christmas, through October and November. What we've seen is a reduction in the period since then, but coronavirus will present some additional challenges as we move through March into April and potentially May.

"If you look at what's happening nationally, we're seeing an increasing number of cases daily. We haven't got any so far in Shropshire, but it will happen."

Those who suspect they have coronavirus are asked not to go to their GP or A&E. Instead they should use the 111 service.