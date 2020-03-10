Drive-thru coronavirus testing centre set up in Wolverhampton

People in the city who display symptoms of Covid-19 and call NHS 111 are being told not to attend New Cross Hospital or their GP.

Instead they are being directed to a swabbing facility on a site opposite the KFC off the A449 Stafford Road.

Health officials in the city want to divert people away from hospitals and GPs in a bid to curb the spread of the illness.

The drive-thru testing centre will operate from a car park in Showell Road

So far one person has died from coronavirus in Wolverhampton.

They were in their 70s, had underlying health conditions and was being treated at New Cross Hospital.

Six people have died across the UK in total, the Department of Health and Social Care said this afternoon.

Officials are at the site today setting up the temporary test centre

Advertising

The latest figures show that 373 people in the UK are now confirmed to have Covid-19 as of 9am on Tuesday, up from 319 the day before, and six people have died in British hospitals.

The increase is the second biggest day-on-day rise, and mirrors Monday's 17% increase.

More on coronavirus:

Advertising

People have been urged not to go to New Cross Hospital if they have coronavirus symptoms

Meanwhile Black Country pupils who were in Spain for an exchange trip are being flown home after schools in Madrid closed amid the threat.

Students from Grace Academy Darlaston were in the Spanish captial as part of a school exchange visit, a spokesman said.

But following a ruling to close its schools by the authorities from tomorrow the children will be flown home.

A Grace Academy spokesman said: "Following the Madrid authorities’ decision to close schools in Spain from March 11, Grace Academy made the decision to bring students who were on a school exchange visit home early.

"Grace Academy Darlaston closely followed Department for Education advice before the exchange visit.

"Now there has been a swift change in developments in Madrid, Grace Academy Darlaston have decided to bring the students home early as they cannot visit the school as planned.

Pupils from Grace Academy Darlaston are being flown home from a school exchange visit to Madrid

"There has been no evidence of students/staff coming into contact with anyone with the coronavirus but Grace Academy Darlaston will of course be following Public Health England ongoing advice.

"Please contact NHS 111 for further advice and information on symptoms."

School across the UK have remained open despite increasing concerns over the outbreak.

England's deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries defended the Government's decision to delay closing schools and the introduction of other stringent tactics, saying experts are assessing new cases on an hourly basis to achieve a "balanced response".

But new measures - including those aimed at protecting the elderly and vulnerable - are expected shortly as cases rise more rapidly across the UK.

Meanwhile hundreds of Wolves fans were flying out to Athens today despite the Europa League clash with Olympiacos being played behind closed doors due to coronavirus.

And now doubts have been raised as to whether the fixture will go ahead at all after Olympiacos players and staff were taken to hospital following the news that club owner Evangelos Marinakis had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Some flights from Birmingham Airport to Italy have been cancelled as the country battles the worst outbreak outside of China.

Airport officials said flights with Jet2. com and Ryanair to Italy are cancelled and customers booked on these services will be contacted by those airlines directly.

For the latest advice from Public Health England regarding COVID-19 visit https://t.co/oaVVry01KI. Flights with Jet2. com and Ryanair to Italy are cancelled and customers booked on these services will be contacted by the airline directly. — Birmingham Airport (@bhx_official) March 10, 2020

A Birmingham Airport spokesman said: “We are working closely with the Department for Transport (DfT) and Public Health England (PHE) and are following all available guidance regarding COVID-19.

"Although we are now seeing some airlines cancel services to Italy and consolidate some services, travel from Birmingham Airport is unaffected. Customers concerned about their holiday or flight should seek advice from their airline or holiday company.”

Health officials have hit out at people stealing hand sanitiser gels from Worcester Royal Hospital, which serves those living in Wyre Forest.

Vicky Morris, Chief Nurse for Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Hand sanitiser gel is very important in hospitals to ensure we can protect not just from coronavirus but a wide range of potentially very serious infections.

“Stealing bottles of hand sanitiser, or taking large quantities from dispensers in public areas could create serious risks especially for our most vulnerable patients.

"So we would encourage anyone visiting our hospitals to only use these in a sensible manner when entering wards or clinical areas.”