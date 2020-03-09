Wolverhampton coronavirus patient becomes fourth to die in UK

A Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust spokesperson said: "The Trust can confirm that a patient in their 70s being treated for underlying health conditions has died. The patient had tested positive for Covid-19.

"The family has been informed and our condolences and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"We will not be commenting further and ask that everybody respects the family's privacy."

The patient was one of three people who had tested positive in Wolverhampton. One had been confirmed on the weekend and two more were confirmed today.

In a statement, England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said: "I am very sorry to report that a fourth patient in England who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died.

"I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their privacy is respected.

"The patient, who was being treated at the Royal Wolverhampton Hospital, was in their 70s and had underlying health conditions.

"It appears the virus was acquired in the UK and full contact tracing has begun."

Meanwhile Shropshire honeymooner Alan Steele and his new wife Wendy Marshall Steele, who were caught up on a coronavirus-hit cruise ship, have been speaking of their experiences after being released from quarantine in the UK.