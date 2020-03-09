Telford hearing loss charity given £1,000 boost

The Shropshire Rural Communities Charity has been handed £1,000 by Persimmon Homes West Midlands through its Community Champions project. Each month the housebuilder donates up to £1,000 each to two groups or individuals.

The donation will help the service, which is almost entirely run by volunteers, deliver support to people aged 80 to 100 with hearing loss in the Telford & Wrekin area. The volunteers visit people at home to check they are using equipment effectively, share personal experience about coping and undertake cleaning and battery replacement.

In Telford, there are currently 16 trained volunteers, of which 14 wear hearing aids themselves.

Julia Baron, who applied for the funding on behalf of Shropshire RCC, said: “Hearing loss is a hidden disability and people often live with the effects of hearing loss for more than 10 years before seeking help as they find it hard to accept that their hearing is failing.

“More than 20 per cent of the population are affected by hearing loss, which causes communication difficulties and social isolation which has a significant impact on individual’s overall health, wellbeing and independence.

“The volunteers are incredible. Many of them have turned their own disability into something positive for the Telford and Wrekin community. This donation will further support them and we are extremely thankful.”

David Greengrass, head of sales for Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the volunteers who provide an invaluable service to those suffering with hearing loss in the Telford and Wrekin area.

“If people were unsuccessful last month, we urge them to visit the Persimmon Homes website and to try again and hopefully they will become our next Community Champion.”

To find out more information Community Champions, or to nominate a charity group, visit persimmonhomes.com/community-champions