Wolverhampton's first case of coronavirus confirmed

One of the region's most senior health officials announced that a patient, who is a Wolverhampton resident, had tested positive for Covid-19, and said they were now in the process of contacting people who had been in close contact with the individual.

It is understood that the case was confirmed at New Cross Hospital, with considerable speculation on social media over the first case at the hospital.

Sue Ibbotson, centre director for Public Health England West Midlands, said: "Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with one of the latest confirmed cases of Covid-19 who is a resident of Wolverhampton.

“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case. This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

John Denley, director of public health for the City of Wolverhampton Council, said they were doing all they can to stop the spread of the virus.

He also reiterated the government's guidance on hygiene.

He said: "I’d like to reassure people that the risk to the general public remains low and the local authority is working with health colleagues to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Wolverhampton are protected.

“Good hygiene is the best prevention and there are some simple steps you can take to protect you and your family by washing your hands regularly and thoroughly and if you cough, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue."

Mr Denley also warned people who suspect they have the virus, not to go to hospital or their doctor, and to use the NHS 111 line instead.

He said: "If you have recently been to one of the affected areas and are feeling unwell, you should use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service or call NHS 111 for further advice straight away – please don’t go to your doctor or a hospital. There’s lots of advice on how people can protect themselves online at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus.”

It comes after another two residents in Staffordshire contracted coronavirus – bringing the total to five in the county.

Public health chiefs announced the news that a further two residents have contracted COVID-19 on Saturday.

It was announced on Thursday that the first two people in Staffordshire had contracted coronavirus.

A further case was revealed in Birmingham on Thursday. Another confirmed case was being treated at The Royal Stoke University Hospital for the infectious disease.