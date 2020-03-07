Shropshire maternity inquiry could publish findings in October

A leaked report into the Ockenden inquiry last year revealed a catalogue of concerns and that dozens of babies and mothers are thought to have died or been left disabled due to poor care at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

The inquiry is reviewing more than 900 cases, stretching back 40 years.

Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group has not seen the leaked document, a new report to its governance board says.

Providing an update on maternity issues, local maternity system programme manager Fiona Ellis writes: "It has not yet been confirmed when the Ockenden Review will publish the findings. However, it is thought that a report on the findings may be published in October 2020."

She says the rate of stillbirths and neonatal deaths continues to reduce at SaTH, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The report states that a number of programmes are in place to continue to reduce stillbirth, neonatal death and brain injury in line with the national requirements.

There have been public awareness campaigns to highlight risk factors – such as smoking in pregnancy and training for staff, and the local maternity system has funded three additional senior midwives within SaTH.

A number of measures have also been taken by the CCG to oversee improvements in maternity services at the trust.

Ms Ellis says clinical quality review meetings are taking place monthly, which are chaired by the CCG executive nurse and attended by senior clinical staff from SaTH’s maternity services team.

The CCG is also able to utilise the expertise of an external midwife, it investigates all serious incidents that are reported by SaTH and its quality team visits each maternity setting over the course of a year.

The report says: "Each visit looks at a number of different factors including: clinical effectiveness; staff experience; patient safety and also incorporates a patient experience perspective through ’15 steps to maternity’ co-ordinated by the Maternity Voices Partnership.

"The findings from each quality assurance visit are reported to clinical quality review meeting and used to inform improvements accordingly."

The report will be presented to Telford & Wrekin CCGs governance board at a meeting on Tuesday.

The Ockenden inquiry was launched by the Government in 2017 following concerns raised by families.

It was initially looking at 23 cases of alleged poor care.

The review team can be contacted at maternityreview@donnaockenden.com or call 01243 786993.