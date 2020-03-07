Shropshire father with terminal cancer claims housing association mistake led to him being denied social housing near his family

John Bennett was disappointed when he was turned down after making a bid to Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing for a property in Albrighton and claims it was due to a note put on his application stating he needed ground floor accommodation.

The housing association has denied this, saying a fair process is followed and the outcome “would not have been altered by whether there was a need for level access or not”.

Mr Bennett, who has terminal kidney cancer that has spread to his lymph nodes, lung and bones, was given devastating news that he had six months to live in 2018.

Last April, the 41-year-old decided to move with his wife Melanie, 35, and their two children back to his home village of Albrighton from Telford.

The move meant he could be closer to his family in case he needed additional support.

John Bennett and his wife Melanie

The Bennett family managed to move into privately-rented accommodation in St Cuthberts Crescent – near to where his parents and brother live – but they say the high cost of rent has become too much to afford.

When a three-bedroom house became available in the same street, Mr Bennett made a bid for the property to Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing.

But he says he was turned down because a note had been put on his application that wrongly stated he needed a bungalow due to mobility issues.

Mr Bennett, who is father to Abbie, 11, and nine-year-old Jack who is diabetic, said: “We are private renting at the moment which is crippling us.

“We need to move and that house was near to my parents and brother.

“I got my hopes up. I thought at least I could get get my family settled and relax a bit.

“I was gutted when we found out, we were all gutted, the kids were very upset.”

He claims he has since been called with an apology by a member of staff from the housing association.

“The lady who lived in that house only moved out because she thought we were going to get it,” Mr Bennett said.

“She was upset we haven’t been given the house and we’ve heard it has been given to a family from Willenhall.”

John Bennett

The strive for the family to move into social housing also inspired the local community to rally round and raise funds to spend on any improvements they would need to make to a new home.

“There is a sense of community you can’t get anywhere else. They are amazing,” Mr Bennett added.

Peter Woodman, chairman of Albrighton Parish Council, said he had also written to the housing association to express strong support for the tenancy application.

Martin Whitelegg, neighbourhoods manager from Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing, said: “Shropshire HomePoint is an open housing register, meaning people who have a local connection to Shropshire have a preference for housing, but those who cannot demonstrate a local connection have a reduced preference.

“All applications are assessed as per Shropshire HomePoint’s allocation policy to ensure transparency and fairness.

“Applications are assessed and banded according to the applicant’s needs.

“We cannot comment on the personal circumstances of any applicants, but can confirm that this, and all allocations, follow a fair and open process whereby an applicant’s needs and current housing arrangements are taken into account.

“Although Shropshire HomePoint bands the applications, all allocation of property is undertaken by the individual landlords.

“On this occasion, the outcome would not have been altered by whether there was a need for level access or not.”