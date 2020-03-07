Coronavirus: Shropshire honeymoon man to be released from UK quarantine

Alan Steele and his wife Wendy Marshall Steele have spent 14 days at Arrowe Park hosptial on the Wirral, after returning home from Japan.

Lorry driver Mr Steele, from Little Drayton, and his new wife had been on board cruise liner Diamond Princess for their honeymoon in February.

See also:

But after testing positive for coronavirus on the ship he was taken to hospital in Tokyo on February 6, while his wife remained on the ship.

He remained in hospital for two weeks, despite continuing to show no symptoms. It was believed he may have just been a carrier.

He was eventually released from hospital on February 19, but revealed when he flew back to the UK he would then have to spend a further two weeks in quarantine, along with Wendy.

After Wendy was released from quarantine, they both flew back to the UK on February 22 and were taken straight to the Wirral for a further 14 days in quarantine.

Advertising

Ahead of the flight, he had joked the stay in Arrowe Park might be like a holiday camp, after he and his wife Wendy tested negative for the virus. He wrote: “Wendy’s test was negative so ‘Butlins the Wirral’ here we come for 14 days.”

But he revealed on Facebook yesterday that he would be released from quarantine at some point today.

He said: "Just been informed that the last test was negative so get freed tomorrow night whooopy."

The couple's wedding photographer and friend, Amanda Reynolds, told the Express & Star she had spoken to Wendy this morning who told her they would be released today.

Advertising

She added: "They both will be released at some point today. They have both tested negative again so they will be released.

"They are both over the moon. I have just been texting Wendy and she's really excited to get out.

"I can't wait to see them both. It has been a long time coming – and I can finally give them their wedding photos!"