Snacky Tuesday, Swallow Awareness Day and Fruity Friday to mark awareness week in Shropshire

The events during the week, which runs from March 16 to 22, are being organised by Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs).

The CCGs are collaborating with their health partners this year in supporting the week-long programme of events, which highlight the importance of nutrition and hydration in reducing avoidable health conditions.

Dehydration increases the risk of some infections, reducing the flow of blood to the kidneys causing acute kidney injury and infection.

Malnutrition is a major public health issue costing the NHS over £19 billion per year in England alone.

Mealtime Monday will support protected mealtimes in Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry.

Snacky Tuesday will highlight the value that snacks can contribute to overall nutrition.

Swallow Awareness Day and The Global Tea Party will take place on Wednesday.

Thirsty Thursday events will be held to highlight the importance of looking after yourself.

On Fruity Friday, dietitians and Jenny Bate, a specialist nurse for the CCGs, will be on hand at Tesco Battlefield, Shrewsbury, from 10am to 3pm to promote nutrition and hydration, and free fruit will also be handed out.

There are also going to be tea parties across the county.

Wendy Ballard, dietitian for both CCGs, said: “We are all aware of the consequences of poor nutrition and hydration.

"Proper nutrition and hydration is at the centre of preventing conditions such as frailty and falls, urinary tract infections, risk of infection, poor wound healing.”

Ms Bate, infection prevention and control nurse specialist, said: “By providing good nutrition and hydration we are not only improving the health and wellbeing of our patients, we are also helping to lessen the burden of escalating cost as a result of disease related malnutrition and dehydration.”

More information is available at shropshireccg.nhs.uk/health-advice/hydration