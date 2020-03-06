Shropshire hospital trust to repay almost £1 million received for 'good maternity care' after 'incorrect submission'

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) was offered the money after certifying it had met the criteria of the scheme, which aims to improve maternity care and is run by NHS Resolution.

It happened in 2018, just weeks before the trust was rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission.

To qualify for an incentive payment, a trust has to certify that it meets 10 safety standards, but SaTH has now revealed it made an "incorrect submission" and an independent review will be launched.

It comes as an independent inquiry is looking at more than 900 cases surrounding allegations of poor maternity care at the trust over the past 40 years.

A report into the Ockenden inquiry was leaked last year and revealed that dozens of babies and mothers are thought to have died or been left disabled due to poor care at the trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Louise Barnett, chief executive at SaTH, said the trust had reassessed the maternity incentive scheme return for year one, which was submitted in 2018.

She said: "Although some good progress had been made, we did not have sufficient evidence to support the required 100 per cent compliance in all of the standards.

“The incentive scheme money which we received from NHS Resolution will be repaid.

“In order to ensure the board has transparency regarding the process leading to the incorrect submission, and is able to identify actions to strengthen processes for the future, our internal auditors have been commissioned to undertake an independent review.

"This will be reported back to the board once complete.

“We acknowledge that our systems need to be more robust.

"We are continuing to review and strengthen our governance processes, to provide additional rigour and scrutiny at all levels, which I welcome.”

In December, the trust said evidence of its progress against the maternity safety actions had been shared with committees before being submitted to its board.

SaTH said the content of the report was also shared with the trust’s commissioners.

Speaking at that time, NHS Resolution said trust submissions through the maternity incentive scheme are required to be signed off by the trust chief executive and the trust board prior to submission to NHS Resolution.

An NHS Resolution spokesman said: "Trust submissions are also subject to a range of external verification points, these include cross checking with: MBRRACE-UK data, NHS Digital and the National Neonatal Research Database.

"The rules also state that if subsequent verification checks demonstrate that an incorrect declaration has been made, this may indicate failure in governance which we may escalate to the appropriate arm’s length body/NHS system leader."

The Ockenden review was launched by the Government in 2017 and was initially looking at 23 cases of alleged poor care.

The number of cases have grown as more families have come forward.

The review team can be contacted at maternityreview@donnaockenden.com or call 01243 786993.