Shropshire among top 40 'most physically active places' in England

Healthcare provider Medicspot, which has more than 300 clinics across the UK, placed the county as the 37th most physically active place in England, with seven in 10 adults meeting or exceeding the NHS guidelines for exercise – higher than the average for England.

The NHS recommends that adults should do a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity a week to stay healthy.

Dr Johnson D'souza, medical director at Medicspot, said: “It's important for our health that we all get at least 150 minutes of moderate activity a week, such as from riding a bike or brisk walking.

"It's very encouraging to see Shropshire residents rising to this challenge.”

Alternatively, NHS guidelines advise that 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity can give similar health benefits to 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity.

“Vigorous intensity activity makes you breathe hard and fast," said Dr D'souza.

"This includes running, skipping, riding a bike uphill and sports like football, rugby and netball."

A physically active lifestyle has been shown to help reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, coronary heart disease and stroke compared to those with a sedentary lifestyle.

Adolescents

Regular exercise has also been associated with a reduced risk of diabetes, obesity and certain types of cancer, as well as having a positive effect on mental health.

Among children and young people in the county, 54 per cent are classified as physically active, in line with the average for England.

It is recommended that children and young people aged five to 18 should be physically active for an average of at least an hour per day across the week.

The report suggests that a significant number of adolescents are not doing enough exercise, with only 47 per cent meeting the minimum criteria across the country.

“It’s important to encourage children and adolescents to get involved in a variety of different types of physical activity to establish positive habits that they can carry through into adulthood," said Dr D'souza.

Recent estimates suggest that physical inactivity directly costs the NHS around £900 million per year.

The Medicspot Active Report is a regional analysis of physical activity in adults and children.

The report examines longitudinal data provided by government bodies including Public Health England, NHS England and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

It includes analysis and commentary from Medicspot data scientists and healthcare professionals to raise awareness around the importance of physical activity and the benefits it can bring to personal and public health.

Read the full Medicspot Active 2020 report at medicspot.co.uk/reports/active-2020