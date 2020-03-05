Public consultation on Shropshire maternity shake-up plans still in limbo after more than two years

The proposals, which could see a permanent end to births at rural maternity units in the county, are yet to be discussed by NHS England and Improvement's national panel, a new report says.

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups approved the proposals to send to public consultation in early 2018 but it must go through an assurance process.

The report to Telford & Wrekin CCG says the delay in consulting on the proposed new model of care "is hindering progress in relation to ensuring better, more equitable access to care and is also contributing to delay in delivery of some wider local maternity system targets".

It says Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin councils' joint health overview and scrutiny committee has indicated its support for consulting on a proposed new model of care, and the West Midlands Clinical Senate has also endorsed the proposals.

Under the proposals, women will be able to give birth at the consultant-led unit at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, at the hospital’s neighbouring midwife led unit at PRH, at a free-standing midwife-led unit at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital or at home.

A series of maternity ‘hubs’ would also be created to support women before and after birth.

Currently, births at the rural midwife-led units in Oswestry, Ludlow and Bridgnorth are suspended to the dismay of health campaigners.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs the maternity units, said an increasing number of women were choosing, or being assessed as needing, to have their babies in consultant-led units over rural midwife-led units.

In the new report to Telford & Wrekin CCG, Fiona Ellis, local maternity system programme manager, says: "The NHS England/Improvement regional team have submitted the proposals for approval by a national panel.

"The NHS England/Improvement national panel have not yet discussed the proposals.

"Consultation on the new model cannot commence until approval is given by NHS England/Improvement."

Responding to the delay, Gill George, chair of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Defend Our NHS, said: "It's a farce.

"In the meantime the rural units remain closed and they have no intention of reopening them.

"You can't change services without consulting with the public.

"Women living in rural areas have told campaigners again and again and they have told the CCGs that they want the ability to get their maternity care locally and give birth locally.

"Of course women should have that chance."

Telford & Wrekin CCG's governance board will meet on Tuesday to discuss the report.