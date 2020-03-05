First Midlands coronavirus cases confirmed by health officials

Public Health England has confirmed that a patient in Birmingham has tested positive for Covid-19.

It came after it was confirmed that a patient was being treated in Staffordshire for coronavirus.

Public Health England held a briefing today to confirm the Birmingham case.

WATCH: More details on the confirmed case

The first #Coronavirus case in Birmingham has been confirmed. The individual tested positive for COVID-19 and is receiving treatment. The Council and our NHS partners are fully prepared to manage the virus as well as help reduce the risk of further cases https://t.co/6qDnanMxrx pic.twitter.com/sBvBGlC5wC — Bham City Council (@BhamCityCouncil) March 5, 2020

It is understood the infected individual had been in contact with another confirmed case from outside Birmingham within the last week.

The person then went away for a couple of days for work, and returned to Birmingham last weekend.

Public Health England contacted the person on the same day as their return, as officials were aware of contact with the confirmed case.

Advertising

Officials are contacting people who may have had close contact with the confirmed case.

Public Health England West Midlands, Deputy Director of Health Protection, Katie Spence, said: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 who is a Birmingham resident.

"We’re working closely with local NHS colleagues as well as Birmingham City Council to manage the situation and help reduce the risk of further cases.

“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case.

Advertising

"This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

'Nothing unexpected'

Birmingham City Council’s Director of Public Health, Justin Varney said officials were already braced for the West Midlands' first case and have been prepared.

“This new case of coronavirus is nothing unexpected," he said.

"We expected that at some point we would have our first case and we have worked with partners in the NHS and PHE and our services have planned for this, and are ready, for this situation.

“I’d like to reassure citizens that the risk to the general public remains low and Birmingham City Council is working with partners to do everything we can to stop the virus spreading and ensure the people of Birmingham are protected.

“Current evidence indicates that most cases appear to be mild, with patients experiencing flu-like symptoms.

"Older residents or those with weakened immune systems or long-term conditions may experience more severe symptoms, which is why it is important to help protect ourselves and each other. This is a good reminder to all of us to check in on neighbours and loved ones and be conscious of each other.

“Following Government guidance to take basic hygiene precautions remains the best way of significantly reducing the chances of spreading any virus: sneeze or cough into a tissue, bin it, wash your hands frequently and don’t touch your face unless you’ve just washed your hands. We should do this regularly throughout the day."