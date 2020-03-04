Everest challenge as Shropshire medic takes on world’s highest marathon for second time

Rob Fox, inpatient specialist physiotherapist at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, will again be attempting to tackle the Everest Marathon in May.

He first took part in the marathon back in 2012 and will be competing for the second time to raise money for the Veteran’s Orthopaedic Service and Mind UK.

He said: “My wife Keeley and I will both be walking to Everest Base Camp which will see me start the Everest Marathon by running 26.2 miles back to Namche Bazaar – a town in Nepal known as the gateway to Mount Everest.

“We’ll be trekking for 10 days along the classic Everest Base Camp route, which includes flying into the famous Himalayan airport, Lukla.”

The couple will be flying out to the Himalayas on May 14, before starting the marathon on May 29.

Rob Fox at the Everest Marathon finishing point back in 2012

The Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service at the Oswestry-based hospital – the first of its kind in the UK – is an exclusive service for veterans who require treatment for arthritic lower limb problems.

Fundraisers for the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service will be supporting the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, which provide extra comfort to patients and support staff in delivering world-class patient care.

Advertising

Mind provides advice and support to anyone who is experiencing a mental health problem and campaigns to improve mental health services, raise awareness and promote understanding.

Mr Fox added: “The Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service and Mind are two fantastic causes, both very close to our hearts.

“Having worked and supported the veterans’ service over the last few years here at RJAH, I’ve seen the fantastic service first hand.

"Hopefully any monies raised will contribute to its development.

“Also, a number of friends have suffered from mental health problems over the years and hopefully by taking on this challenge we can highlight and support the work of Mind – who are a fantastic charity.”

Anyone who would like to support Mr Fox’s fundraising can visit justgiving.com/fundraising/robertkeeleyfox and uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RobertKeeleyFox