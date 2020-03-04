Shrewsbury's Riverside Medical Practice expected to remain shut for weeks to come

The surgery first closed on February 18 due to flooding caused in the aftermath of Storm Dennis and has been recovering since.

A temporary service has been set up in Severn Fields Medical Practice in Sundorne Road and patients from Riverside are being asked to still book appointments through their usual practice contact number.

Steve Ellis, head of primary care for NHS Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said while certain documents had been damaged, patient records had been unaffected.

He said: "Following flooding in Shrewsbury Town Centre, Riverside Medical Practice has suffered damage to its boilers and gas meter forcing the practice building to remain closed and continue a temporary service from Severn Fields Medical Practice in Sundorne.

"No patient records have been affected but there has been some slight water damage to financial and HR archived records, which have been retrieved and are currently drying out."