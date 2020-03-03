Shropshire Star comment: We must take responsibility to reduce risks

The number of cases in the UK is increasing. The threats to livelihoods and lives is growing. And though it’s sensible to keep a sense of perspective, we must be ready to change our behaviour in the near future.

Clearly the problem is escalating and the Government is taking a much stronger stance on the issue. We are now told the widespread transmission of the virus is likely which could have far-reaching implications for all aspects of our society.

There is clearly a balancing act to be struck for the Government; mass hysteria will cause more problems, while inaction could be disastrous. It must therefore be seen to be acting sensibly and calmly.

In the meantime, we can all do our bit by adhering to the advice on personal hygiene, washing our hands thoroughly being perhaps the most important. We must accept some degree of personal responsibility, making sure that we are honest with ourselves and others if we feel unwell.

We must also be flexible if we have to work from home, avoid public gatherings or take other measures that might cause mild inconvenience. Similarly, we must remember to dial 111 - or visit 111.nhs.uk - rather than immediately visit a doctor’s surgery.

Our beleaguered NHS will struggle to cope in the face of such a threat and we might also remember that with spring not yet upon us, we remain in the season where common colds, more serious flus and other viruses abound. We cannot be too careful, we must not take any risks.

Though the mortality rate from Covid-19 is mercifully low, it remains a potent threat to the elderly and those who are already sick. This is not the first time that we have faced such threats and we must be responsible and sensible about our own actions.

The Government has accepted that it will present a significant challenge for our country. It is up to each of us to do what we can to reduce risk and minimise transmission.

It was tempting to believe, given the hype, that the Brexit process came to an end when we formally left the European Union at the end of January. It did not. And a lengthy period of negotiation lies ahead.

We have much to settle after deciding to leave our European partners.

In some ways, it is like a family break-up. Britain and the EU are now living apart, but they still have to decide who gets the car, the house and the pets.

Britain has set out its stall, saying it wants a Canada-style free trade agreement.

Of course, that took many years to be negotiated and Britain has just months to do what took others seven years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to Get Brexit Done. Now his teams are starting the hard work to do just that. It is not just the EU.

The trade talks with the US will put the Government’s ability to deliver on the bright future it has promised firmly in the spotlight.

Will the Government deliver? Or will it be an indication of the challenges that lie ahead as this country seeks to forge its own path in the world?