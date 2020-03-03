County organisations talking on 'daily basis' over coronavirus plans

Telford & Wrekin Council said its preparations are currently focussed on re-iterating the national guidance on hygiene, in a bid to reduce the possibility of the virus spreading.

It comes after it emerged that Shropshire Community NHS Trust is in the process of developing home and community testing.

Liz Noakes, director for public health at Telford and Wrekin Council, said: “Telford and Wrekin Council has been working closely with Public Health England West Midlands, our local NHS partners and Shropshire Council to prepare and respond to coronavirus.

“We are talking with Shropshire Council and with local NHS colleagues on a daily basis.

“Our focus has been on re-iterating national guidance with our residents, staff and schools.

“Locally, Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has a priority testing service (POD) in place at Princess Royal Hospital for people directed to them through NHS 111 and there will soon be one at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

"Shropshire Community NHS Trust is developing home and community testing.

“Public Health England and the NHS are well-prepared to deal with coronavirus and we will do all we can to support them as a priority."

Ms Noakes urged people to heed the government advice on hand washing and hygiene, saying: "The best way to reduce the spread of the virus is with good hygiene. Sneeze or cough into a tissue, bin it, wash your hands frequently and don’t touch your face unless you’ve just washed your hands."

At a meeting of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council's joint health overview and scrutiny committee on Monday is was confirmed that no one has yet tested positive in Shropshire.

Symptoms of coronavirus can include a cough, difficulty in breathing and fever.

The infection can cause more severe symptoms in people with weakened immune systems, older people and those with long-term conditions like diabetes, cancer and chronic lung disease.

People can visit nhs.uk/coronavirus to learn more about the virus and how to protect themselves.

People who think they may have coronavirus should call NHS 111, or use the NHS online coronavirus service which can tell them what to do next.

People have been told not to go to their GP, pharmacy or hospital.