Shropshire orthopaedic hospital trust rated one of the best in country by patients

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen, near Oswestry, has scored strongly in the latest patient-led assessment of the care environment (PLACE) survey. This focusses on the environment in which care is provided, as well as non-clinical aspects of services, such as cleanliness, food, hydration, and privacy, dignity and wellbeing.

PLACE assessments are undertaken by teams of NHS and private or independent health care providers, which must be made up of at least 50 per cent members of the public.

Particular highlights for the trust from the survey included 'cleanliness', 'food' and 'condition, appearance and maintenance' of the hospital.

For cleanliness, RJAH scored 99.91 per cent. For food, the trust was marked 100 per cent for 'ward food taste', and 90 per cent for 'organisational food', with 'overall food' being rated at 96.15 per cent.

'Condition, appearance and maintenance' of the hospital was scored at 98.37 per cent.

The trust was marked above the national average for 'privacy, dignity and wellbeing', with a score of 94.66 per cent, compared to the 86.09 per cent average.

The PLACE assessment also identifies how well a trust supports patients living with dementia or with disabilities.

For 'supporting patients with dementia', RJAH was scored 89.43 per cent – higher than the national average of 80.70 per cent. For 'supporting those with disabilities', the trust was once again above the national average of 82.52 per cent, with a rating of 89.33 per cent.

Martine Williams, facilities manager and trust lead for PLACE, said: “A big well done to our teams across the trust, in particular our fantastic housekeeping, catering and estates staff members, whose hard work and commitment to the very highest standards have ensured this superb set of results.

“The overall feeling on the day of the assessment was extremely positive. However, we don’t rest on our laurels. Following the feedback and observations from the day, we have created a comprehensive action plan to address any issues that were raised.”