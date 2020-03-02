Future Fit: Frustration over wait for first look at business case

David Evans, joint accountable officer for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups, said the strategic outline case for the hospitals shake-up scheme has to pass an assurance process and be approved by NHS England and NHS Improvement.

He told a meeting of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council's joint health overview and scrutiny committee today that it could not be made public beforehand and currently there was no known date of when it would be signed off.

But the news was met with disdain by some members of the committee.

It comes despite parts of the document being leaked to the Shropshire Star in December.

They showed the costs of the original scheme had risen from £312 million to almost £500m.

The cost rise is understood to be due to inflation and other adjustments.

Mr Evans told the meeting: "The difficulty we have currently is until any of those documents have been through the NHS England assurance process it remains a draft. "Whilst it's in that stage it cannot be released for public consumption."

He said The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust was currently working on the outline case in the meantime.

Councillor Derek White, Telford & Wrekin Health Council's scrutiny chair, said that with primary care and the county's hospitals in "crisis" having to wait for the documents to be released was "crazy", describing it as "not good enough".

Councillor Karen Calder, Shropshire Council's health scrutiny chair, said one of the options available to the committee would be that it could write to the Secretary of State to voice its concerns about the delays people were facing due to bureaucracy, if it made a decision to do so.

In response to questions raised by the committee, Christine Morris, chief nurse at Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin CCGs, said the scheme would deliver a new single emergency department and critical unit, two urgent care centres, women and children's services and the beds required on each site to support the activity.

She said the clinical model consulted upon had been "retained in entirety".

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will house the county's main A&E under the plans, with Princess Royal Hospital in Telford due to get an 'A&E Local'.

PRH will also take over responsibility for planned care but is due to lose its consultant-led women and children's services.